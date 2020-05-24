Previous
Buttercup by ruthmouch
Photo 2238

Buttercup

The fields are full of them! As children we used to play a game and hold the flower under our chin, if there was a yellow reflection then you liked butter!!!
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
613% complete

Photo Details

Kathryn ace
Lovely...one of my favorite spring flowers.
May 30th, 2020  
bep
Very pretty.
May 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
I haven't seen any of these in years! Lovely capture!
May 30th, 2020  
