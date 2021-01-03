Previous
Next
The little details by ruthmouch
Photo 2240

The little details

Lockdown means lots and lots of walking, we are blessed to live in a beautiful rural part of mid Wales and even on miserable grey days there’s always something to be amazed by.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise