Murmuration by ruthmouch
Photo 2246

Murmuration

Very recently discovered that we have a local starling murmuration, so went to watch as I had never seen one! So beautiful, mesmerising.....and sooo many birds!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
