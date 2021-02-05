Previous
Breakfast Lebanese style by ruthmouch
Breakfast Lebanese style

The labneh is traditionally served drizzled with olive oil and is scooped up using Lebanese flat bread. There’s always an array of fresh mint leaves, dried thyme mixed with sesame seeds, tomatoes and baby cucumbers served alongside. Yummy!
Ruth Moucharafieh

Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Brigette ace
Looks so delicious
February 7th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
Very mouth watering.
February 7th, 2021  
Mrs. Laloggie ace
That looks tasty, and just pretty plates, too.
February 7th, 2021  
