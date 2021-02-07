Sign up
Photo 2251
Snowdrops
Deep sleeps the Winter,
Cold, wet and grey;
Surely all the world is dead;
Spring is far away.
Wait! the world shall waken;
It is not dead, for lo,
The Fair Maids of February
Stand in the snow!
Cicely Mary Barker ‘The Snowdrop Fairy’ (1895-1973) – English Illustrator and Author
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Ruth Moucharafieh
Geertje K.
ace
Love the dof and framing!
February 8th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
This image comes together so beautifully to illustrate the poem.
February 8th, 2021
LucyDolittle
ace
Such a pretty shot
February 8th, 2021
