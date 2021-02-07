Previous
Snowdrops by ruthmouch
Photo 2251

Snowdrops

Deep sleeps the Winter,
Cold, wet and grey;
Surely all the world is dead;
Spring is far away.
Wait! the world shall waken;
It is not dead, for lo,
The Fair Maids of February
Stand in the snow!

Cicely Mary Barker ‘The Snowdrop Fairy’ (1895-1973) – English Illustrator and Author
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Photo Details

Geertje K. ace
Love the dof and framing!
February 8th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
This image comes together so beautifully to illustrate the poem.
February 8th, 2021  
LucyDolittle ace
Such a pretty shot
February 8th, 2021  
