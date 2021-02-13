Previous
Next
Perfect weather!! by ruthmouch
Photo 2255

Perfect weather!!

It’s been so cold recently! I saw some ice decorations posted somewhere and we decided to give them a go! Perfect weather for it!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
617% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise