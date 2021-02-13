Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2255
Perfect weather!!
It’s been so cold recently! I saw some ice decorations posted somewhere and we decided to give them a go! Perfect weather for it!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
0
0
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
2255
photos
165
followers
67
following
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
art
,
decorations
,
zero
,
below
,
freeezing
