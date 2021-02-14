Sign up
Photo 2256
Sunday vibes
It’s much milder, windy and wet outside. We’re having a slow, calm day; Grace made pasta and I’m working on getting my hexagon blanket one step nearer complete.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
618% complete
Photo Details
Tags
kitchen
,
pasta
,
knitting
,
sunday
,
homemade
,
athome
Bep
Your blanket looks beautiful.
February 14th, 2021
