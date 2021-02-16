Sign up
Tuesday breakfast!!
Pancake day!! Woke unnecessarily early, got some jobs done and made progress on the domestic front! Eventually had a late breakfast with Gracie while we watched that famous Downtown Abbey cricket match🤣
The fasting starts tomorrow.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Tags
pancakes
,
breakfast
,
shrovetuesday
,
fastingtomoorrow
