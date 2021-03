Catkins

“Hazel (Corylus avellana)



Hazel shrubs are monoecious, which means they have male and female flowers on the same plant. They can’t self-fertilise though. Hazel catkins look like alder and also house the male flowers. The female flowers are a small vase-shaped bud with red filaments sticking out. If pollinated, these buds become the hazel nuts in autumn.”

The Woodland Trust