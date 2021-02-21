Previous
Corndon reflects by ruthmouch
Photo 2259

Corndon reflects

Sunshine after the rain, returning from Tesco’s. Lockdown regulations still mean that we are confined to home except for essential trips, thank goodness for long walks!
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Maggiemae ace
Th inclusion of water makes this scene a wonderful achievement! fav
March 1st, 2021  
