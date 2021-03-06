Sign up
Photo 2270
Shed makeover!
Car park marshal is one of my favourite spots for volunteering! A small shed arrived a couple of weeks ago for the car park at our local mass vaccination centre. So we suggested that we could make it look a little bit more cheerful!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Tags
art
,
wales
,
volunteering
,
vaccination
,
powys
,
lockdown
,
covid
Maggiemae
ace
Good to take part in this. Hope you all got the jab first!
March 7th, 2021
