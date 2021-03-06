Previous
Next
Shed makeover! by ruthmouch
Photo 2270

Shed makeover!

Car park marshal is one of my favourite spots for volunteering! A small shed arrived a couple of weeks ago for the car park at our local mass vaccination centre. So we suggested that we could make it look a little bit more cheerful!
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Good to take part in this. Hope you all got the jab first!
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise