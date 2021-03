Moving doubles

This morning we went to help my brother at the farm. The first job was to gently walk a group of “doubles” (ewes with twin lambs) from one field to join other doubles in another field. Even at a slow pace ewes and lambs get separated so many hands are needed to get them all matched up again. Someone is up all night being midwife, keeping an eye on deliveries, assisting when necessary and then moving the ewe and newborn into individual pens so that they can bond.