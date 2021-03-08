Previous
Painting the shed!
Painting the shed!

Grace and a couple of young volunteers decided that the car park shed would look so much more cheerful if it was painted and decorated. So they asked a couple of local businesses for paint donations, came up with a design and got the job done.
8th March 2021

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
