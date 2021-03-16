Sign up
Photo 2275
Blossom and blue skies
Warm sunshine is such a wonderful thing!
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
blossom
