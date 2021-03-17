Previous
Spring skies by ruthmouch
Photo 2276

Spring skies

A long walk to banish cabin fever and boredom! Endorphins, sunshine and birdsong all worked to produce a happy mood!
Ruth Moucharafieh

Ruth Moucharafieh
