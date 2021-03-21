Previous
Pussy Willows: Harbingers of Spring
Pussy Willows: Harbingers of Spring

Genus Salix
Pussy willows are dioecious, the male trees producing catkins earlier than the female. Pollen is transported from the male to the female catkins via bees and flies.
Ruth Moucharafieh

