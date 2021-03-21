Sign up
Photo 2280
Pussy Willows: Harbingers of Spring
Genus Salix
Pussy willows are dioecious, the male trees producing catkins earlier than the female. Pollen is transported from the male to the female catkins via bees and flies.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
Tags
spring
