Early bird visitors! by ruthmouch
Photo 2283

Early bird visitors!

Glorious sunshine early this morning. Looked out of the window on my way down to make coffee and discovered this pair of pheasants walking up the street.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
