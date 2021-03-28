Olive, a good replacement

Palm Sunday

No palms in Montgomery but I did buy a lovely little olive tree to remind me of Beirut (as if I need reminding!)



.....,,, But the donkey, tied to a tree as usual, waited.

Then he let himself be led away.

Then he let the stranger mount.



Never had he seen such crowds!

And I wonder if he at all imagined what was to happen.

Still, he was what he had always been: small, dark, obedient.



I hope, finally, he felt brave.

I hope, finally, he loved the man who rode so lightly upon him,

as he lifted one dusty hoof and stepped, as he had to, forward





The Poet thinks of the Donkey, by Margaret Oliver