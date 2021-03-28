Previous
Olive, a good replacement
Photo 2284

Olive, a good replacement

Palm Sunday
No palms in Montgomery but I did buy a lovely little olive tree to remind me of Beirut (as if I need reminding!)

.....,,, But the donkey, tied to a tree as usual, waited.
Then he let himself be led away.
Then he let the stranger mount.

Never had he seen such crowds!
And I wonder if he at all imagined what was to happen.
Still, he was what he had always been: small, dark, obedient.

I hope, finally, he felt brave.
I hope, finally, he loved the man who rode so lightly upon him,
as he lifted one dusty hoof and stepped, as he had to, forward


The Poet thinks of the Donkey, by Margaret Oliver
28th March 2021

Ruth Moucharafieh

@ruthmouch
After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to
