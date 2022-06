Hungarian Day

Montgomery has a close association with Hungary because the Hungarian poet Aranyaka Janos mentions Montgomery in his poetic letters to The Bards of Wales. Hungarian school children learn about this part of their history much more than Welsh children! This year Montgomery celebrated Hungarian Day with the unveiling of the Aranyaka Janos plaque by the Hungarian Ambassador, folk dancing by a Hungarian troupe and the reading of the poem on Montgomery castle followed by a concert! What a great day!