3 / 365
The Mab
Montgomery’s first Literary Festival was so much fun! The Mab is a re-write of some of the oldest Welsh legends and is a great read!
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Ruth Moucharafieh
@ruthmouch
Welcome to Montgomery, once county town of Montgomeryshire, and to my world! After almost 25 exciting years in wonderful Beirut I have come home to...
1
2
3
Tags
books
,
kids
,
wales
,
montgomery
,
literaryfestival
,
litfest
