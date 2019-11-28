Previous
Next
refelctions by ruthtoby
193 / 365

refelctions

i've long had a fascination with reflections... - this one is a building seen from a terrace of the medellin modern art museum in columbia reflected in a large glass wall
28th November 2019 28th Nov 19

ruth

@ruthtoby
I've been using slr cameras for a long time, I bought my first one at the time my first child was born, a totally manual...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise