Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
194 / 365
fungi
these fungi were growing on a tree stump just next to a fence made of cut branches. i simply like the contrast in colours and lines in the image
taken on my old android phone, so not very good focus/depth of field i'm afraid
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ruth
@ruthtoby
I've been using slr cameras for a long time, I bought my first one at the time my first child was born, a totally manual...
195
photos
1
followers
5
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G800F
Taken
7th March 2020 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
fungi
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close