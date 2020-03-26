Previous
aproaching train by ruthtoby
198 / 365

aproaching train

what's that coming down the track - reminds me of a menacing creature coming out of it's lair - like a sea creature i once encountered who's name escapes me for now
taken some time ago before the virus prevented me from using the tubes!
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

ruth

@ruthtoby
Photo Details

