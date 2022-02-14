Previous
duck on a waterfall by ruthtoby
211 / 365

duck on a waterfall

this duck was standing on a spherical waterfall in front of a new block of flats in north london
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
I've been using slr cameras for a long time, I bought my first one at the time my first child was born, a totally manual...
