219 / 365
Which platform
At the station waiting for trains - mine taking me to Scotland for 10 days holiday - expect some holiday snaps ...
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
0
0
ruth
@ruthtoby
I've been using slr cameras for a long time, I bought my first one at the time my first child was born, a totally manual...
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FN
Taken
15th August 2022 10:03am
Tags
portrait
,
trains
,
holidays
