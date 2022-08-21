Sign up
225 / 365
Hot day's walk in dappled forest
The walk to Loch Brora in North east Scotland passed through this patch of ancient woodland - on a hot day
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
ruth
@ruthtoby
I've been using slr cameras for a long time, I bought my first one at the time my first child was born, a totally manual...
225
photos
1
followers
5
following
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FN
Taken
21st August 2022 2:33pm
Tags
walk
,
dappled
,
brora
,
scenesoftheroad-48
365 Project
