239 / 365
Graffiti
We have a lovely green walk along an old railway line - the old platforms and tunnels are covered in graffiti- here is one striking portrait. Maybe more tomorrow!!
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
ruth
@ruthtoby
I've been using slr cameras for a long time, I bought my first one at the time my first child was born, a totally manual...
Tags
graffiti
walk
Eye Spy
i like it!
September 7th, 2022
