Graffiti by ruthtoby
239 / 365

Graffiti

We have a lovely green walk along an old railway line - the old platforms and tunnels are covered in graffiti- here is one striking portrait. Maybe more tomorrow!!
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
Eye Spy
i like it!
September 7th, 2022  
