245 / 365
Sunflower
My eye was caught by the yellow circle at the centre of this flower. Annoying that I included window etc of house behind - if only I'd stood to my left - but I was passing in a hurry!!
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
ruth
@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated.
Tags
sun flower
