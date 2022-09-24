Previous
Next
Equinox by ruthtoby
247 / 365

Equinox

The nights get longer - the sun still low in the sky at 8:30 in the morning - and the shadows longer.
If my legs were really so long I'd do my park run much more quickly :-)
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise