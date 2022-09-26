Previous
Nimo by ruthtoby
Nimo

Parade of fish and sea life in Weymouth- this was Saturday- couldn't find anything today.
It was well done - huge cycles peddled amongst the crowd with fish etc atop
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
