Rubbish tucked away by ruthtoby
251 / 365

Rubbish tucked away

A discarded drink container tucked behind a bin ( of salted grit for icy roads and pavements) - I liked the contrast with the ivy
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
