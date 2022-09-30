Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
252 / 365
Maze
A local methodist Church has gardens open to everyone - (I often run through them). They are growing this maze - as a place of contemplation and prayer.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ruth
@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
252
photos
6
followers
12
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FN
Taken
30th September 2022 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
maze
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close