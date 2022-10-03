Previous
Season of fruits by ruthtoby
253 / 365

Season of fruits

Apples and grapes grown locally - sold in Sunday's farmers' market. Twice the flavour of anything shop bought.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
69% complete

