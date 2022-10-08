Previous
Naked cat by ruthtoby
255 / 365

Naked cat

I passed this cat today - quite small and thin and not a hair of fur - rather creepy! And difficult to stroke!!
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
