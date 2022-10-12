Previous
Cygnet by ruthtoby
256 / 365

Cygnet

Showing my friend the lake in Snaresbrook a film of swans swam over. The cygnet walked right up to us. Such a beautiful bird.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
