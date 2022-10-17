Previous
Coat bank by ruthtoby
257 / 365

Coat bank

Not a flock of birds - but coat hangers ready for warm clothes to be donated and for those who need to take. Brighton UK sign of the times. sorry the quality of the photo is not very good.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
70% complete

