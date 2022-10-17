Sign up
257 / 365
Coat bank
Not a flock of birds - but coat hangers ready for warm clothes to be donated and for those who need to take. Brighton UK sign of the times. sorry the quality of the photo is not very good.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
0
0
ruth
@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated.
257
photos
6
followers
13
following
70% complete
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505FN
Taken
17th October 2022 8:37pm
Tags
poverty
,
coats
,
coat bank
