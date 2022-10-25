Previous
Dragon on watch by ruthtoby
258 / 365

Dragon on watch

Walking across Holborn viaduct I came across this handsome dragon guarding the street below.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
70% complete

