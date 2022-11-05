Previous
Next
Old cemetry by ruthtoby
262 / 365

Old cemetry

Many of the graves are around 200 years old, the paths are overgrown. I've seen foxes, rats and squirrels as well as woodpeckers. A favorite place to walk or run.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise