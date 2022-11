Spring come in November- in the North- aghhhh!!

I live in the UK- at this time of year we tip away from the sun which sets around 4pm - it usually feels like winter. But this year I have lilac blooming, have seen blackberry flowers and today chestnut trees with new leaves and fruits. As yet the fire lit only once. This is global warming writ large - I only hope people take note - let's use buses not suvs and watch what we buy etc. - this is beyond politics.