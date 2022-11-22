Previous
Next
Midday sun in my eyes. by ruthtoby
264 / 365

Midday sun in my eyes.

Only 4 weeks from the winter solstice and this is as high as the sun rises in the sky. It was shining directly into my eyes.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise