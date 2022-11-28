Sign up
265 / 365
Art deco on the thames
Walking along the river Thames in South London near Kew Gardens - this graceful art deco block of flats caught my attention
28th November 2022
ruth
@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated.
Album
365
Taken
28th November 2022 2:54pm
Tags
london
,
river
,
flats
,
art-deco
