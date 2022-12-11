Sign up
267 / 365
Mid winter snow
I spoke too soon (in my previous image) - I opened my door to let the cat out on my way to bed to find this snow storm - but a warmer week is forecast around the solstice so it probably won't last till Christmas in London UK.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
0
0
ruth
@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated.
267
photos
6
followers
14
following
73% complete
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Views
3
365
SM-A505FN
11th December 2022 10:41pm
snow
,
storm
,
mid-winter
