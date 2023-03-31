Previous
Spring flowers by ruthtoby
274 / 365

Spring flowers

From my kitchen window - it's too wet and windy to sit in my garden enjiying being surrounded by spring flowers - so thank goodness for my window sill pots.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

ruth

@ruthtoby
