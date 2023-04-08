Previous
Next
Fern embryos by ruthtoby
275 / 365

Fern embryos

This fern is waking from the winter - all those nobbles will grow and unfurl into long filigree green leaves
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

ruth

@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise