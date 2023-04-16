Sign up
276 / 365
Budding tree
As I walked past this tree this afternoon it's new buds seemed to be reaching out to me
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
ruth
@ruthtoby
My current challenge is to post a photo each day taken with my phone - a Samsung A50 - so nothing very sophisticated. I've been...
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
budd
