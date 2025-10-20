Previous
autumn again by ruthtoby
autumn again

when I went into the woods today was greeted with stunning cascade of autumn colours - strong reminder of how time is flying fast - but only 8 or 9 weeks till the winter solsctice
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

ruth

@ruthtoby
I've had a long rest from photography, getting very busy with other projects!. but a photography walk in our local woods last weekend had got...
