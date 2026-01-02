Previous
Midwinter midmorning by ruthtoby
9 / 365

Midwinter midmorning

The shadows are their longest at this time of year
2nd January 2026

ruth

@ruthtoby
I've had a long rest from photography, getting very busy with other projects!. but a photography walk in our local woods last weekend had got...
2% complete

Photo Details

