Parkrun by ruthtoby
16 / 365

Parkrun

Start of our local parkrun - some.400 people set off in front of me at 9am this morning - not the best image of how this looked - I'll try again next Saturday !!
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

ruth

@ruthtoby
I've had a long rest from photography, getting very busy with other projects!. but a photography walk in our local woods last weekend had got...
