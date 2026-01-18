Previous
Graffiti by ruthtoby
17 / 365

Graffiti

I took today's pic during a run in my local woods. Is there a message in this graffiti? If you are feeling like the left hand, try the green things and you may feel like the right hand :-)!
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

ruth

@ruthtoby
I've had a long rest from photography, getting very busy with other projects!. but a photography walk in our local woods last weekend had got...
4% complete

Photo Details

