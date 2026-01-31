Previous
First daf by ruthtoby
First daf

Not a very good photo, but a good occasion- I saw my first daffodil of the year - hooray spring is on it's way.
ruth

@ruthtoby
I've had a long rest from photography, getting very busy with other projects!. but a photography walk in our local woods last weekend had got...
